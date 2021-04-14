Sebastian Stan talks about the death he thinks Bucky deserves

The characters Bucky / Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson / Falcon are living a beautiful stage thanks to the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, because they are having time to be developed as before they could not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there are those who are already looking at their potential farewell, as has happened with other more “veteran” characters. Do not forget that Bucky made his debut in 2011 with “Captain America: The First Avenger”, so the actor Sebastian Stan is one of the first actors of the MCU.

In a new promotional interview for the movie “Monday” that the actor premieres this week, they have brought up the subject of Bucky’s death from Stan. Specifically, they remind you that in 2014, at a Wizard World event, when at that time there was talk of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, when asked how he believed his character would die, he replied that Bucky would rip his arm off and beat himself to death with it. In this new interview, they ask him if his answer has changed since then after all the events of the UCM that have been lived.

Sebastian Stan refers to what we are seeing in the Marvel Studios series. Clearly, this Bucky is very different from the one we saw in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” He is in a phase of self-forgiveness, trying to fit into this world while dragging down that dark past that he cannot forget. For this reason, the actor points out that now he would give a different ending to the character and he thinks he should die of old age in bed.

Do you want me to answer you how Bucky would die? Oh man, I hope right now, it would be in a nice warm bed like a 200 year old man with a family. That is his path now, I think he has earned it.

It should be noted that at the beginning of the series the romantic side, so to speak, of Bucky began to be addressed. We do not know if perhaps the end of the series explores that aspect more.

Via information | Uproxx