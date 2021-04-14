Sebastian Stan talks about Bucky’s death in the MCU

In comics it is usual for superheroes to die and then come back to life in one way or another. Deaths are seldom forever. Not counting all the people who were blown away by Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, in the last two Avengers movies, several heroes have died permanently. We are at a point where that could change from one moment to the next. In WandaVision – 95%, we can say that Vision returned in the form of the White Vision, but we cannot say that he is fully resurrected yet, but it seems that it is something that will inevitably happen in the future. Iron Man has no face that he will be resurrected and it remains to be seen if Black Widow will return to life after his sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Loki, who is more of an antihero, returned in a sense, as will be explored in more depth in his eponymous series. A truly interesting case is Captain America. The last time we saw him he was an old man, but he was still alive. The thing is, as in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% have been referring to him in the past, many viewers assume that by that time he has already died, although it may simply be that this happens because he is retired.

The question is: Who will be the next to die? The logical answer is Black Panther; Everything seems to indicate that in his next film it will be said that he died out of the picture, but this is for a cause outside the narrative of the films: the death of Chadwick Boseman. That leaves the question open. We probably won’t know for a while. Perhaps following this line of thought is that in an interview for Uproxx Sebastian Stan was asked if he knew how his character is going to die:

Do you want me to tell you how Bucky is going to die? Oh God, hopefully by now it’s going to happen in a warm bed like a 200-year-old man with a family. Thats your way now. I think he has earned it.

While it is a way not to enter the realm of speculation and evade the question a bit, it is interesting that his answer resembles the end of Captain America: Old and with a family that loves him. You really never know with heroes, but the normal thing is that they have a violent death on the battlefield and not a peaceful one in their old age. We should ask ourselves if there is a possibility that the character will pass away at the end of his series. It’s unlikely, but Marvel likes to surprise us so I wouldn’t completely rule out that something like this could happen.

On the other hand, recently, Stan He was asked about the possibility of a second season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and they have approached him and Anthony Mackie to do it:

My impression is that no one in the studio has noticed all the fuss. They just love work. They are always constantly grateful. If you look at the movies, a lot of the endings [son] so ‘well this could be the end, but maybe we get lucky and we can do another. They’ve never had the attitude of ‘Well yeah, we’re Marvel, we’re just going to score another goal with no problems. There’s always this thought of accepting the latest film for what it is and hoping that there might be a sequel without having expectations, which is very difficult at that level. No. They haven’t approached us. I tell you honestly, they haven’t. As usual, I don’t really know what the next step is. We never know. Maybe some people know, maybe Robert Downey Jr. knew, but I don’t.

