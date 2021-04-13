Sebastian Stan talked about the possible second season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Tomatazos

The Disney Plus MCU series came to quench a thirst that fans had had since the last Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, was released in 2019 – 82%. Time has flown by because there is little left for the second to finish. We’ve already seen more than half of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. That is a fact. The last chapter was number four out of six. At this point in the game the plot is already shaping up for, what appears to be, the inevitable confrontation between the new Captain American, John F. Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Falcon and Bucky. Now the same question is arising as when WandaVision was ending – 95%: will there be a second season for this miniseries?

Because of the way the MCU is structured and the fact that these series are canon, one might think that it is not so easy for them to have another season because they would have to adjust what is already planned in the future of this universe. That said, they’ve already shown that they can tweak their plans to accommodate a sequel they didn’t originally know was going to happen. The problem with Marvel is that they keep all information so suspicious that we have no way of knowing whether or not they plan to continue Falcon and Bucky’s adventures on the small screen. Just for this in an interview for Collider Sebastian Stan was asked just this. There he revealed the study’s attitude to the aftermath; In other words, the studio does not take it for granted that they will be able to make a sequel to all of their films.

My impression is that no one in the studio has noticed all the fuss. They just love work. They are always constantly grateful. If you look at the movies, a lot of the endings [son] so ‘well this could be the end, but maybe we get lucky and we can do another. They’ve never had the attitude of, ‘Well yeah, we’re Marvel, we’re just going to score another goal without a problem.’ There’s always this thought of accepting the latest film for what it is and hoping that there might be a sequel without having expectations, which is very difficult at that level.

It’s certainly a humble and healthy attitude, actually. This answer was followed by the question of whether he and Anthony Mackie have been told directly if there is going to be a second season and he discussed the fact that he and his co-star are not informed about what is going to happen in the future with their characters:

No. They haven’t approached us. I tell you honestly, they haven’t. As usual, I don’t really know what the next step is. We never know. Maybe some people know, maybe Robert Downey Jr. knew, but I don’t

Also, he mentioned that he spoke to Kevin Feige and told him that he is willing to do whatever:

Talk to [Feige] Just to catch up and I was saying, ‘Man, could you tell me to swim [bajo] Water. I would do anything. It doesn’t matter or if this is the end, my heart is still this big ‘

It is not news that they do not know what fate has in store for their characters. You have to remember that not long ago, Anthony Mackie revealed that he thought he was going to be fired when they spoke to him to announce the existence of this series:

You never know, man, you never know. They call you and say ‘Come to Los Angeles’. So you instantly go to the internet and Google yourself and say ‘Did I do something to get fired?’ I had no idea. What did I do? What did someone record and what did they say I said? What did I do? I was googling myself for about forty-five minutes and then I was like ‘Okay, I haven’t done anything, so let’s see exactly how things are going to play out’

