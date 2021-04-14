Sebastian Stan shows his butt to promote ‘Monday’, his new movie

Sebastian Stan has not discovered gunpowder precisely by using meat to promote something, but he has certainly achieved his purpose: probably yesterday nobody knew about the existence of ‘Monday’, his new movie, and now we have it a little more located. Although what has attracted the most attention has not been the title.

In his last post on Instagram, Sebastian Stan posed in the middle of the street, decorated with Christmas lights, wearing only a coat and showing off his butt. All to warn that on Friday, April 16, ‘Monday’, his new film, in which he stars alongside Denis Gough, will be released in theaters in the United States and on video on demand. Directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos, the film focuses on an American couple who meet one summer in Athens. She was only there on vacation, but after meeting him she made the decision not to catch the flight back. Together they will live a very intense weekend, but what will happen when Monday arrives? ‘Monday’ has no release date in our country yet.

The busy schedule of the new “ass of America”

The result of this post on Instagram was a trending topic on Twitter and a lot of debate about who really is the “ass of America”. ‘Monday’ is just one of the projects that Sebastian Stan has on the horizon. Pending release ‘355’, the spy movie led by Jessica Chastain, which delayed its premiere to January 2022. He also stars in ‘Fresh’ alongside ‘Normal People’ star Daisy Edgar-Jones. We will see him alongside a cast of luxury (Vanessa Kirby, Mark Rylance, Marion Cotillard …) in ‘The Brutalist’. And he will become Tommy Lee in the miniseries about his turbulent marriage to Pamela Anderson, played by Lily James.

Back in Marvel he has two more chapters of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​pending, and it is not known if it will have more seasons. When asked, he says they haven’t even told him. This summer we will see Bucky again in ‘Marvel’s What If …?’, the animation series about alternative realities of the UCM. Sebastian Stan has been in charge, of course, of doubling the character.