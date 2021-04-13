Sebastian Stan shares provocative photo to promote new movie and fans go crazy

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% continue to be a hit on Disney Plus thanks to its incredible moments of action and intrigue. Marvel Studios gave their own series to a couple of characters with good chemistry in the movies and fans are enjoying every moment of it. One of its main stars is Sebastian Stan, who is taking advantage of fame to promote his other projects. Through his profile on Instagram, he shared an absolutely revealing photograph of his body, generating all kinds of comments on the publication. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Sebastian Stan joined the MCU in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger – 79%, playing Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers’ best friend who fell in action. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, released in 2014, we discover that Bucky did not die, he was also improved as a super soldier and became for many decades the best hitman in Hydra. At the end of the movie Steve manages to connect with him, and for Captain America: Civil War – 90% try to save him from the authorities for his past crimes and a position that does not correspond to him. Barnes happened to have a really important weight throughout the MCU and now we have him in Falcon and Winter Soldier still dealing with the guilt of his past.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has put back to Sebastian Stan on the MCU map. His last appearance was in Avengers: Endgame – 95% and now we enjoy the new stage of his life with his partner and friend, Sam Wilson, now looking for the legion of super soldiers who use complicated methods when carrying out their objectives. But although things have gotten difficult in the plot of the series, Stan enjoy the honeys of fame; With more than 6 million followers on Instagram, he has used the space to share a very special image about his next film, Monday.

We invite you to read: Falcon’s star and the Winter Soldier ensures the world is ready for a black Captain America

Monday, the movie. This Friday, April 16. When I say we gave it our all, we literally did it. Take a look at the link in my bio.

In the image we can see Sebastian Stan on his back and partially naked, a fact that has filled the comment box with the most witty expressions. The 38-year-old actor is having the time of his life thanks to the significant number of projects that accumulate in his hands, including his presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now it comes Monday, a film that premiered on September 11, 2020 at the Toronto International Film Festival and that hits US theaters on April 16; the presence of the star of Falcon and the Winter Soldier it will surely attract the attention of viewers when choosing at the box office.

Sebastian Stan impressed the fans of Falcon and the Winter Soldier during the first minutes of the beginning of the series, when one of the Dora Milaje manages to eliminate the programming incorporated by HYDRA in his mind that forced him to obey orders and commit murders; on screen we see how Bucky breaks before his freedom when he discovers that the words of the formula no longer have any effect on him. The public marveled at the character’s tears and there are not a few who are asking for some kind of recognition for the actor.

The penultimate chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier It will arrive on the Disney Plus platform this April 16 to respond to the intrigues formulated last Friday. John Walker injected himself with the Super Soldier Serum, which gave him Steve Rogers’ skills but not his composure in dealing with problems; Before the death of Battlestar, the new Captain America executes in cold blood one of Karli Morgenthau’s friends in front of people who record with cell phones, perhaps forever sealing his fate as the new icon of the United States. We will soon find out what the consequences of his terrible act will be.

Here are some tweets from fans reacting to the most recent photo of Sebastian Stan On Instagram.

Sebastian Stan will always understand homework.

Sebastian Stan will always understand the assignment pic.twitter.com/GlDHTLk1fb – solange ४ is screaming for LOKI (@nasoliscio) April 12, 2021

The new era of Sebastian Stan’s “America Butt”.

The new era of “America’s ass” by Sebastian Stan. pic.twitter.com/BDWUPlLJ0b – Marvel Premieres 📅 (@MarvelEstrenos) April 12, 2021

MCU Twitter after finding out that Sebastian Stan posted his butt on Instagram.

mcu twitter after finding out sebastian stan posted his ass on instagram pic.twitter.com/926kf8UwIU – adnan | river barkley brainrot (@adnanisbored) April 12, 2021

It’s not Sebastian Stan posting his butt on the air.

NOT SEBASTIAN STAN POSTING THIS WITH HIS WHOLE ASS OUT pic.twitter.com/aVOmtxBS1y – zach (@civiiswar) April 12, 2021

Make it normal to prioritize Sebastian Stan over your family. Yes, blood is thicker than water but it is also thicker than that ass.

normalize prioritizing sebastian stan over your family. yes blood is thicker than water but it is also thicker than that ass pic.twitter.com/yurjxhRWYV – ً elle ↺ (@enbyrogers) April 12, 2021

I wasn’t expecting that, but thank you Sebastian Stan.

wasn’t expecting that, but thank you sebastian stan pic.twitter.com/p34ehx60lE – libby (@honklib) April 12, 2021

Opening Twitter and seeing Sebastian Stan’s butt flooding the timeline.

me opening twitter and seeing sebastian stan’s ass flooding the timeline pic.twitter.com/nTD5RfZ2Pm – zach (@civiiswar) April 12, 2021

Me checking why Sebastian Stan is a trend.

me checking why sebastian stan is trending pic.twitter.com/JhFdawJRkF – dante⁹ buckys boyfriend (@starstucky) April 12, 2021

You may also be interested in: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Critics call it a big step for the MCU