Sebastian Stan revealed why Kevin Feige is not going to direct an MCU movie and said he loves him – Tomatazos

MCU fans know that while its directors and writers have been one of the reasons, the main culprit for the success of this universe is the mastermind behind it: Kevin Feige. The head of Marvel Studios is the one who has been concocting and plotting all these films since 2007. If they have all been able to create an interconnected world, it is thanks to his great planning. Many have wanted to imitate the concept that he has designed of the cinematographic universe and all have failed in the attempt. It is not easy for the plots of dozens of films to tell a single story together. What not everyone knows is that he has been involved in Marvel movies since before the MCU. He has produced all of the Marvel movies since 2000; i.e from X-Men – 81% to Punisher: War Zone – 27%.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

This experience is what has allowed him to control and play so well with the superhero genre. That said, the following is a valid question: Why has someone who knows all Marvel properties so well not and will not direct an MCU movie?

In a recent interview for Collider, Sebastian Stannos has provided an answer to this riddle. The actor revealed that he himself has asked the head of Marvel that question on occasion:

Hey, how do you feel? Don’t you want to direct one or something one of these days?

Also read: Sebastian Stan talked about the possible second season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

To which he replied:

That’s work for people better than me

Remember that Feige He is the one who is in charge of choosing the directors of the future films of the studio, but he is involved in each of the projects and helps to unite them with each other and according to his vision. It is said that it is the fact that he is so interested in projects that actors and directors want to work with him. Sebastian Stan He talked about this aspect and what he likes about the producer:

I think one of the things about him that I’ve always loved is how modest he is and how he’s always been incredibly grateful when something works. After 10 years, 11 years, who knows how many years already, I feel that his almost childish enthusiasm is always there. You see the sparkle in his eyes as he gets excited when you talk about a character he loves. Or {when he says]’Hey, by the way, they really love this.’ I think he loves what he does. I think that’s the main reason there is always a consistent passion in him to find interesting ways to tell a story that makes sense. I’m not sure, but I feel like you don’t always get the credit you deserve for that.

It seems that his modesty will not allow him to be the director of any MCU film, but it must be remembered that in December 2019 he explained how they select their directors. Admiration plays a key role in wanting someone to join your ranks:

Our selection criteria boils down to two things. You have to make something that appears on our radar and it doesn’t have to be a huge movie. It can be a clever television series, as in the case of the Russos; It can be a small movie, as was the case with Jon Watts’ Cop Car, who directed the Spidey movies for us. It was also the case with Chloé Zhao’s The Rider, who is making The Eternals. You have to do something that shows who you are and the potential of what you can do. Then we have many meetings to see if we are on the same page, creatively speaking, and to find out if it is someone we can be with day and night for three years, which is very important. It all comes down to making something that leaves a mark, no matter the scope or size, and shows how resourceful you are. It is simply that.

Do not miss: Falcon and The Winter Soldier fans poke fun at the Snyder Cut and DC fans