Sebastian Stan responds to rumors about his possible interpretation as Luke Skywalker – Tomatazos

To this day Sebastian Stan has been one of the most popular supporting faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially due to Bucky and Steve Rogers’ close relationship since Captain America: The First Avenger – 79% where he was the best friend of Cap, although later he would become a human weapon to, later, try to reestablish his life by moving away from what he lived with Hydra.

Keep reading: Falcon and the Winter Soldier will show the origin of Zemo

Now, Bucky Barnes’ character has landed a starring role alongside Falcon played by Anthony Mackie in the Disney Plus original series Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, where both begin to show the conflicts they must face now that Chris Evans’ character is no longer there and they have to face the real world outside of their life as superheroes. Although Sebastian has had an important place in other separate Marvel Studios films like The Devil at All Hours – 65%, his face is a favorite for the big fantasy franchises.

A couple of years ago, strong rumors began to be launched about his alleged participation in a project related to Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, where it is suggested that Stan would play the young version of the protagonist. This arose when comparisons began to be made that showed a strong resemblance between the actor and Mark Hamill. While it is true that this was not officially confirmed, it has been the fans of both the actors and the franchise who have opted for him to revive the hero.

Continue with: Mark Hamill reveals King Kong inspired him to be an actor

After the insistence on networks, some media began to look for the interpreter to know his opinion about it and if he would like to give life to a character that has been so iconic for so many years. During an interview with Good Morning America for the presentation of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the actor was questioned about it, to which Stan assured that only if Hamill called him personally to offer to share the character, would it be how he would accept it.

Sebastian Stan on rumors of him playing a young Luke Skywalker in #StarWars: “If @HamillHimself calls me personally to say he’s inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it.”

Sebastian Stan on rumors of him playing a young Luke Skywalker in #StarWars: “If @HamillHimself calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me then I’ll believe it.” 👀https: //t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/MvftVLlcLk – Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2021

It may interest you: Star Wars: Mark Hamill said Luke Skywalker could be gay

All these rumors began to emerge when the public noticed the resemblance between both actors and began to share images in which they were compared, and before his recent statements, Sebastian had shared in his networks that he would be delighted to become Skywalker at some point if they ever call to offer him the role. Mark Hamill, For his part, he has also shared his opinion on the matter, because in 2017 he joked about the resemblance.

Sorry to disappoint you, but I refuse to say “Sebastian Stan, I AM YOUR FATHER!” (Although, in fact, I am).

Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say “Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!” (even though, in fact, I am) 😜 #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian pic.twitter.com/A6e4t6GkXC – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 24, 2017

The last time Mark Hamill had a special participation as Luke Skywalker was in the popular series The Mandalorian – 91%, where he had one of the most surprising cameos in the franchise.