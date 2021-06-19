Sebastian Stan is not over the loss of Chadwick Boseman

Actor Sebastian Stan hoped to work with Chadwick Boseman again on a Black Panther movie in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Since they agreed on Captain America: Civil War (2016), Sebastian Stan was so impressed by the interpretive and human quality of Chadwick boseman that she always wanted to work with him again on some other movie in the franchise. But his death has left a void so difficult to fill that many actors from Marvel studios they are still shocked.

Bucky barnes from Sebastian Stan has a special bond with Wakandaas this is where he had to take refuge after the world deemed him a terrorist. So there is already speculation that it will be in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited sequel that will begin shooting in the coming months.

In a new interview he admitted that he has not gotten over the loss of Chadwick Boseman

“With him, I was always really in love because I remember that Civil War movie where we met him and he had come in and he was new and it’s kind of an introduction to his character. And I was like: OMG, this guy is going to blow everyone away. You know what I mean? There was such commitment and dedication in everything he was doing. It was so crazy. And we had a lot of these fight sequences and I remember being terrified of going into those scenes with him. And we did it. We really did. Because I was like: Okay, it’s really showing up. I have to stand. I have to show up. Then we would just do these little fist bumps, like: Great, we’re good. ” Comment Sebastian Stan.

“Then after filming, I spent a bit of time joking around on these press tours and laughing. It was really cool. And I just, in my head, had always hoped there would be more. So it’s crazy to even think of the idea of ​​being in any world without him. I can’t even really imagine it in my mind. But obviously I always felt like, in my little scene at the end of Black Panther, I was always like: Ah, I’m part of the war. I am part of that movie. I felt so good in that little scene. “

All movies of Marvel studios in which they have participated Sebastian Stan Y Chadwick boseman can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.