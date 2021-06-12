Sebastian Stan is defended by his fans after being accused of racist

Thinking about Sebastian Stan could immediately lead to his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His first appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger – 79% and his introduction as a villain in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89% made a big impact, and when it started to be more relevant in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, where he was the main motivator of the fight between the Avengers, the fans had a greater empathy with the character.

His role has been transcendent in the MCU, especially now that he had his series co-starring Anthony Mackie, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, which explored the way in which having been manipulated and used as a weapon for so many years affected them. Although his popularity grew significantly thanks to superhero films, and now new cinematographic proposals have emerged, the actor has not been exempt from the culture of cancellation.

Some time ago, the actor was tried for having a relationship with an allegedly racist woman and now the attacks on him are again involved with the issue of racism. At the end of May, the hashtag #RIPSebastianStan became a trend, so many thought it was some tragedy, however, later the news would be released that the actor “liked” a publication on Instagram quite controversial.

That post featured a man demanding that whites be allowed to use the word “black” in a derogatory way. This caused the annoyance of many who began to ask for it to be canceled, assuring that his career was already undone by this setback. During a recent panel organized by Variety, some MCU stars such as Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Tom Hiddleston and Stan himself, the interpreter was noticed quite down and tired.

The host asked Sebastian about how playing the Winter Soldier has changed his life in recent years. The actor’s response was short and discouraged.

You know, I’m just trying to, like, still have some life, I guess, without anyone commenting on it.

The actor’s attitude, which usually stands out for being somewhat playful, worried many of his fans, who were present on social networks to show their support and concern for the emotional state he appeared during the interview. It is worth mentioning that at this moment Stan is filming a film in which the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy lee.

You can read the fan comments below:

I can’t be the only one worried about #SebastianStan after watching @Variety’s panel. All this toxic behavior must STOP !! You hide behind your phones by typing whatever you want. You don’t realize that your actions have a real, often negative effect on people.

I will always love and support this wonderful human being!

I just want to post something. Sebastian Stan is like the person who keeps me going and in the Variety talk yesterday he said something that broke my heart. You could hear it in his voice and see it in his eyes that he’s hurt by his so-called ‘fans’ trying to cancel it.

As it should. Sebastian deserves love and happiness.

Despite everything, he is a handsome baby.