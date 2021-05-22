Sebastian Stan has no intention of leaving Marvel Studios

Actor Sebastian Stan has played Bucky Barnes at Marvel Studios since the 2011 movie Captain America: The First Avenger.

curiously Sebastian Stan has been slowly gaining prominence in Marvel studios over the years. Bucky barnes started as a friend of Steve Rogers, then got the identity of Winter Soldier and he was a villain, until he passed next to the Avengers. He was also able to face the army of Thanos in the final battle. After that, he has teamed up with Falcon and now I could participate in the movie Captain america 4.

In a recent interview, Sebastian Stan revealed that he has no intention of leaving Marvel studios:

“It is not up to me. I do not make these decisions. As long as they keep calling, I’ll be there. I do not know. I also grow old. Like everyone else, age! So I don’t know what that means. Maybe it doesn’t mean anything! I have no idea. I’m just going for a walk.

They also asked him if he would accompany the character until he was 80 years old.

“May you be so lucky. It’s really pretty wild, it really is. Lots of people on television, there are shows that have been on for so many seasons. Friends, I mean, there are so many places where you can go and play a character for such a long period of time. It is like winning a family member. You win, like a brother or something in this case for me. You can see this character over and over again, and then you’re always growing, and they are growing with you in a strange way.

When will we see the character again?

After starring in the Marvel Studios series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan will lend his voice in the animation show What If…? Afterwards, he no longer has any more projects assigned to the franchise, but it is speculated that we will be able to see him in Black panther 2, where it will cease to be the Winter Soldier and it would become White Wolf. But also, we could get to see it in Captain america 4 and in a second season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

All movies and series of Marvel studios in which you have participated Sebastian Stan are available in Disney Plus by following this link.