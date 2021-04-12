Sebastian Stan doesn’t know anything

We are a week and a half away from the end of the second series of Marvel Studios on Disney + and the recurring question arises as to whether there will be a second season, as already happened in “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision”. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been commenting that whether or not there will be a second season of the series will depend on what the story marks, but fans like to theorize.

In a new interview they have asked the actor Sebastian Stan for the future of the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. The person in charge of giving life to Bucky / Winter Soldier, has commented that he knows absolutely nothing about a possible second season, or at least, he has not been told anything about it.

No, we haven’t, and I’ll tell you honestly, we haven’t. As always, I don’t know what the next step is. We never really know. Maybe some people know, maybe [Robert] Downey [Jr.] I knew it, I don’t know

However, the actor has been recognized that for his part, he is more than willing to return, and this has been transmitted to Kevin Feige.

I got on the phone with him to catch up, and I said, ‘Man, can you tell me to go swimming low [el agua], I will do anything’. No matter. .

In this same interview, Stan, who has worked with Kevin Feige since the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger”, has also commented why would he be delighted to continue playing Bucky if Feige is involved, taking advantage of the way to explain why Feige is a great leader for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I think one of the things about him that I feel like I’ve always loved is how modest he is, and how incredibly grateful he really is when something works, “said Stan. “In ten years, eleven years, how many years already, I feel that this childish exuberance is always there. You see the flicker in his eyes when it lights up, and when you talk about a character that he loves. OR [cuando dice]: ‘Hey, by the way, they love this.’ I think he’s in love with what he does, and I think that’s a big part of what explains his constant passion to always find interesting ways to tell the story that make sense. I don’t know, you don’t get much credit for that, actually, it seems to me. I think ‘WandaVision’ was a great creative take. And you know that ‘Loki’ is going to be his own thing, right? And again, our tone is very different because we were in the tone of the movies, and it is a much more grounded way. But again, now we’re developing this kind of buddy comedy look for these guys. There is a comedy in the character of the Winter Soldier that did not exist before. Y [Feige es] a people person, surrounded himself with the best. And for him always, the best idea wins. There’s no ego there man and you know that’s a huge, huge, huge thing.

Via information | Collider