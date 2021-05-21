Sebastian Stan believes that a love relationship between Sam and Bucky is something fans deserve – Tomatazos

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% finished releasing chapters several weeks ago but many of their fans miss the characters. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan made their mark as famous Marvel characters and the fandom still has a lot of plans for them. It’s no secret that the most enthusiastic of the duo wanted to see them form a loving relationship, and Sebastian joins them in declaring that yes, this pair of superheroes and their followers deserve it. Will we see a deeper bond in the future?

Marvel Studios caused madness among fans with the premieres of their series on Disney Plus. Although we have only had two, both have been enough to reach the trends every weekend and be among the top of the conversations in networks. Falcon and the Winter Soldier impressed consumers with various scenes of action, drama, and incredible displays of power. And of course we also had some “bromance” scenes between Sam and Bucky, but the fans want more. Here the opinion Sebastian to Variety on fans’ wish for a love relationship between Sam and Bucky:

I am happy that the relationship is accepted, and it should be accepted in the way or way that people want and want it to be.

LGBT representation has become very important to the entertainment industry in recent years, so it would be great if Marvel Studios made the decision to develop a much more notable bond for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. We will surely see the characters return in Captain america 4, so fans can hold all possible hopes for their dream to come true. The Marvel Cinematic Universe still has many stories to tell.

Loki is the next series that Marvel Studios already has ready for the Disney Plus platform and will come to us in just under three weeks. Are fans ready to welcome the god of lies in all his glory? Let’s remember that it is not the same Loki that we observed in the previous MCU films, but rather one from a different timeline. Many fans do not lose faith that eventually this version of the character will meet the version of Thor we all know and they will rearrange things to be brothers.

Superhero movies and series are quite common in this age, as well as an insurmountable source of income for those who work on them. The fans of this genre have increased by millions and have given enormous satisfaction to companies such as Disney and Warner Bros. Thanks to these productions, the franchises acquired potential and now the studios seek to extend their stories as far as possible. But no one has done it like Marvel Studios, no one has come up with such a vast conclusion for the genre, one that has been forever etched in the minds of its consumers.

Marvel Studios began its great exploits in 2008 with Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, a film that started the huge machine that we see today, prompting serial entertainment, in all formats, to become the only important thing for the moment. With WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Y LokiMarvel Studios is setting the stage for bigger things; They have been previous scenarios for these secondary superheroes to develop with greater power in the future. Let’s not forget that the new movie stage is about to start with Black Widow on July 9.

