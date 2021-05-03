Sebastian Stan asks for Bucky and Sarah’s Cut to be released

If something has worried the fans of ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ ​​it is the love status of Bucky Barnes. Beyond the fact that Sebastian Stan has more and more fans waiting for something more than his talent as an actor, the truth is that the character has always aroused a lot of curiosity. Although in the comics he is even Black Widow’s boyfriend, many have seen in his friendship with Steve Rogers and, later, with Sam Wilson, hints of something else. Some hope his bisexuality will come out soon while others simply wished for some love affair for the poor Winter Soldier after freeing himself from Hydra’s mind control.

In the first episode we saw him have a date with a young Asian waitress at a Chinese restaurant, but he ends up running away from her. In the final episode, he sees the same woman through the glass but her plot remains there. More interest has been sparked by his flirtation fixing the Wilson family ship with Sam’s sister. Sarah, a widow with two children, triggers the flirtations of the hitherto cold Winter Soldier. Of course, Sam Wilson does not make the most of grace. He even asks him directly to stop fooling around with his sister if he doesn’t want her to get mad. Was it just a gag to piss off Sam or could there really be something more between those characters?

After fans managed to get more deleted montage released of Zemo’s dance in Madripoor, fans of Bucky’s love life are also hoping for more content. Director Kari Skogland has confirmed that a

TV Guide that the material certainly exists.

There was a bit more flirtation, I admit. I loved the dynamic between Adepero and Sebastian, or Bucky and Sarah. I love that dynamic and it was a lot of fun because of course you can imagine that Sam wasn’t ready for it … We have some more of it but we decided not to put it in the scene.

Both Sebastian Stan and Adepero Oduye have already shared the hashtag #ReleaseTheBuckySarahCut on social networks, which we will undoubtedly join.

