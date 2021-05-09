Sebastian Stan and Lily James, first images as ‘Pam and Tommy’

Sebastian Stan asks to release Buckyand Sarah’s Cut from ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ ​​Lily James’ 10 Best Roles

Lily James (‘Baby Driver’, ‘Yesterday’) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier in the MCU) will star in the Hulu miniseries ‘Pam and Tommy’, a biographical series that will explore real history after the release of the famous sex video of the couple that started the celebrity sex tape craze. In addition to Stan and James, the stellar cast is completed by Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the shoulder who stole and sold the film. We will also see Nick Oferman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò according to Variety.

But maybe we wouldn’t talk about it if it weren’t for the fact that both actors have revealed their transformation on Instagram. First, Lily James puts aside her innocent image to become the blonde that lined every sassy folder in the 90s.

“It’s great to be a blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people.” – Pamela Anderson.

Stan has not been left behind and, with some ink and thinner than usual, he has also transformed into the glam metal musician:

“We didn’t stop playing because we got old. We got old because we stopped playing.” – Tommy Lee

He has also shared a third photo that recreates the most mythical image of the couple, one in which Pamela bites Lee’s nipple piercing and that Esquire’s colleagues have been kind enough to post next to the original so that we can compare them.

‘Pam and Tommy’ was confirmed last December but neither Pamela Anderson nor Tommy Lee are directly involved in the series. Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis will be the writers and showrunners for it. Craig Gillespie, director of ‘Yo Tonya’ and ‘Cruella’, will serve as director and executive producer.

The series ‘Pam and Tommy’ does not have a release date yet, but we hope to see it before the end of the year.

