Sebastian Stan advances the cliffhanger of episode 4 of Falcon & Winter Soldier

We have not practically finished digesting the third episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” that has arrived this week at Disney + when the first details of next week’s chapter, the fourth episode of the series and that is the penultimate chapter of the Marvel Studios series.

On one side we have rumors about what the duration and a minimum detail of the chapter would be. To the other, the actor’s statements are added Sebastian Stan, nothing revealing, advancing the surprise twist with which episode 4 closed and it is that as we know, the chapters of the series, and even more so when we talk about seasons with so few episodes, usually always close with a surprise twist that hooks us make you want to see the next chapter.

Starting with that information that still has to be treated as a rumor, it comes from the hands of the same person who revealed that the duration of episode 3 this week, and that it has turned out to be correct. This user claims that episode 4 will have a duration of 54 minutes, that is, the same as episode 3 yesterday, and in it they will have a greater presence (SPOILER: select the text to see it) the characters of John Walker and Lemar Hoskins, that is to say the new Captain America and Star of Combat (END SPOILER).

To all this, the actor Sebastian Stan, has advanced the next chapter commenting that will have a cliff-hanger, that is, a twist or surprise at the spectacular ending. This happened in a talk for MTV Asia in which actor Sam Wilson commented that the end of episode 2, last week, was “quite shocking”, when he suddenly showed Zemo, to say, “It is probably a one of the best cliffhangers I have ever participated in. It’s a super cool shot, it’s pretty cool ”. What Stan referenced in episode 4:

We have our own kind of moment where we break up that keeps you thinking about what’s going to come next, but I’d say Episode 4 is probably a very strong one.

Let us remember that episode 3 that arrived yesterday Friday, brought back Ayo as a great surprise at the end, who seems to be in a clear search for justice against Zemo