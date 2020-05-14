Thursday May 14, 2020

Soto has a Chilean father and a Mexican mother, but so far he has defended the United States team in the minor categories. Despite signing for this club in the Premier, his international situation does not meet the parameters of the league, so he must go on loan.

Sebastián Soto is 19 years old and is one of the great promises of North American soccer. The forward has his Chilean father and his Mexican mother, but he has defended the United States team since it is his country of birth. Now, the forward made news because of his transfer to Norwich City from the Premier League.

The attacker who was active in Hannover 96, where he was a partner of Miiko Albornoz, will set out for England to sign a contract until 2023 with the team that the Premier disputes, according to the German media Bild. Of course, his international situation does not allow him to play this competition, so he will have to look for loan alternatives before definitively joining Norwich.

The Premier League only grants work permits to footballers who are professionals, belong to a country in the top 70 of the FIFA ranking and have played 75 percent of the matches of their national team in which they have been eligible. In the case of Soto, the striker has not yet debuted with the United States team, so he does not enter the parameters to be taken into account by the English tournament.

According to CDF through its website, the player’s representative would already be looking for loan options for Soto in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, while the footballer regularizes his international situation. There is still the possibility that he will defend the ‘Roja’, although he has already played the U20 World Cup with the United States, so it seems like time to debut in the selected North American adult.