Sebastián Rulli is a star of TikTok (Infobae)

Actor’s name Sebastián Rulli became a trend of Twitter for a peculiar video he made in TikTok.

Rulli used an audio of the deceased Juan Gabriel, of that “self-interview” where the “Divo de Juárez” appeared on two different stages and in different clothes.

The singer thus showed that one was Alberto (the person) and the other Juan Gabriel (the character).

Rulli used a fragment of that interview for his TikTok, but with a peculiar detail. And it is that although the Argentine actor spoke with himself, in reality he did it with a part of his body: his member.

Rulli decided to speak to a very intimate area of ​​his body

“How do you feel?”Rulli asked that intimate area of ​​his anatomy.

For some users on the network, the most fun was that Rulli presented that part of his body with his same face, although somewhat distorted.

“Well, better, what about you?” That part of his body responded to which, as in the Juan Gabriel interview, the phrase “if you are well I am better, you are thinner and you look much better”.

Rulli showed that part of his body with a distorted face

“Thank you, I admire you, I like you,” said the other party.

Rulli released the video on Wednesday, also through his Instagram account, where he presented it like this:

“This quarantine has served to connect with those friends who had not spoken for a long time, or with friends forever. It is good to have someone to talk to, and if it is your best friend … better! Tag that friend / s to see how much you love him. I love you ‘Pelón’ ”.

Rulli has been quite active on TikTok

On Twitter, the video of Rulli has circulated in various accounts celebrating the actor’s occurrence, although there have also been some criticisms against the actor, as they believe that it went too far.

“Ravages of the quarantine?”, “Take away his cell phone”, “Sebastián Rulli is another example of the abnormality and insanity of those who use TikTok”, “regrettable”, was read among some of the comments.

TikTok stars

Rulli is just one of the famous people invaded by TikTok fever, which in this quarantine seems to have reached more people looking for entertainment.

It is not the first time that the Argentine actor draws attention with one of his videos, since weeks ago he shared another clip where he appeared dressed as a woman and using the audio of a video that went viral in Mexico.

It was about that scene where a reporter assumes that a woman he is interviewing is pregnant, but she assures that what she has is more “normal belly”.

This is how he showed his “normal belly”

Actress Erika Buenfil has been called the “Queen of TikTok” for the fun recordings she has shared and also because it showed that the platform is not just for teens.

There are several clips that he has created in which he appears, precisely, reproducing some songs and moving to the rhythm of the melodies, such as Notoriety or So I hit the bat.

Erika Buenfil and her Tik Tok videos that went viral (Twitter)

He has also shared some clips where he remembers some jokes, such as the one from the mother who cannot pronounce Netflix or the “You are wearing a girdle, aren’t you ridiculous? ”, a joke by comedian La India Yuridia.

The actress did not receive good comments for her content on the platform and, in addition, she was asked to gain weight.

Video: Martha Higareda / TikTok. (Infobae)

The actress Martha Higareda has not done very well with her videos, who usually shares mainly choreographies, which have not been celebrated by her followers.

In fact, trying to recreate scenes has not gone very well, since his Instagram account is often filled with criticism asking him to stop doing TikToks.

