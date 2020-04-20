Sebastián Rulli, someone is looking to discredit me with a fake Tik Tol account | Instagram

The mexican actor Sebastián Rulli He surprised after revealing that someone was trying to impersonate him and damage his image.

Recently the actor and galan of soap operas pointed out shared through his instagram a video in which he shows the person who was trying to take over his identity and thus be able to boycott his career.

So he warned his followers be very careful to fall into the trap and follow your “double”.

It is worth mentioning that Sebastián Rulli has joined the strong trend of actors by making use of the popular platform of Tik Tok through which many characters in the artistic environment make jokes, characterizations with which they amuse the public, especially in these days of confinement.

Now him protagonist from various melodramas has not resisted and also joined the platform sharing a funny video.

The actor It caused surprise in his fans after he shared a video in which he appears with large glasses and a pink top that made him show all his abdomen which showed that he has not exercised much these days.

During the seconds that the video lasts, the character, who simulates a woman is questioned about whether she is pregnant to which the actor with his characterization responds:

No, I am not pregnant, it is panz..normal … don’t worry, he replies sorry.

In addition to the funny publication, the actor shared a message which was addressed to his fans

Someone has created a tik tok account and is posing as me to destroy my career!

If Miguel Garza finds it I am not responsible … DO NOT FOLLOW ME THERE !!

The actor Sebastián Rulli is one of the artists who join the popular application of Tik Tok just as Erika Buenfil, who was one of the first to share curious videos, José Eduardo Derbez, Vadhir Derbez, Maribel Guardia, the youtuber Kimberly Loaizaa, as well as Angelique Boyer, the actor’s partner and many others, did at the time.

