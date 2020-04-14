The famous protagonist of soap operas met “Gaucho” in 2007, took him off the street and adopted him, 13 years was the time they could share, until today …

Sebastián Rulli

Photo:

Mezcalent / Mezcalent

Through Instagram Sebastián Rulli He shared the deep sadness that fills his heart after the death of his faithful friend. The “Guacho” was his inseparable friend for 13 years.

When he met him, according to the actor, the puppy was very dirty and that’s why they called him “El Mugres”, a situation that once changed the actor took him off the street to give him, in addition to a home, his love.

Here are Sebastián Rulli’s sad words of farewell to his friend Gaucho:

“Since we met, we became inseparable. I perfectly remember the day I met you at the location of the recordings for the soap opera Pasion (2007) and you were so dirty and sloppy that they called you El Mugres. After taking you to the vet, they gave you back a hair and you were so happy, playful and affectionate that I adopted you and named you “El Gaucho” “.

“You became my best friend and then Santi’s. And not to mention the Handsome … who does not know life without being by his side. Today it’s time to see you leave and keep the best of you. I really hadn’t felt this pain before. The love we gave each other was a lot. You stay in my heart and in my mind forever. You taught me what is nobility, patience and unconditional love. You forgave me so many days of absence for work or the mere fact of arriving tired or with more commitments. You always received me like the first day, wagging your tail and asking me to caress you, ”says the actor with tremendous sadness.

“You were the best partner that could touch me. You were by my side for 13 years and we shared unforgettable moments. THANKS for Tanto Mi GAUCHO. From today you sleep next to my heart. I will miss you but I know we will meet again. Rest in Peace #deep sadness #qepd #gaucho #mejoramigo “.

