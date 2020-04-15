Sebastián Rulli in mourning, he is going through a hard time | Instagram

Sebastián Rulli faces a hard moment, the actor has shared that he has lost his best friend, who has lost his life.

It was through social networks that Rulli released the unfortunate news and was supported by his followers.

After 13 years at his side, his puppy “Guacho” has ceased to exist, leaving a deep sadness in the famous.

Guacho lost his life on Tuesday April 14 and Rulli dismissed him with some very emotional words on Instagram.

Today it’s time to see you leave and keep the best of you. I really hadn’t felt this pain before. The love we gave each other was a lot. You stay in my heart and in my mind forever. You were the best partner that could touch me, the actor wrote on social networks.

Sebastián Rulli remembered with enormous affection how he met his pet, who was previously called El Mugres.

Since we met we became inseparable. I perfectly remember the day I met you at the location of the recordings for the soap opera Pasión. You were so dirty and sloppy that they called you ‘The Mugres’. After taking you to the vet, they gave you back a hair and you were so happy, playful and affectionate that I adopted you and named you El Gaucho.

