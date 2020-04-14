Your browser does not support iframes.

In the middle of the coronavirus quarantine, Sebastián Rulli He shared from home that his heart was broken with pain. The actor gave sad news through his official Instagram account.

While some celebrities are enjoying quarantine with their pets, he just went through a major loss in his life, the death of his name pet. Gaucho.

The Argentine published an emotional photo with the canine, who was on his legs and both posed for the camera lens. Along with the snapshot Rulli expressed his deep feelings in this difficult moment for him.

«Gaucho: since we met we became inseparable. I remember perfectly the day I met you at the location of the recordings for the soap opera ‘Pasión’ (2007) and you were so dirty and sloppy that they called you ‘El mugres’. After taking you to the vet, they gave you back a hair and you were so happy, playful and affectionate that I adopted you and named you ‘El gaucho ‘,” the emotional message began.

«You became my best friend and then the friend of Santi. And not to mention the handsome … who does not know life without being by his side. Today it’s time to see you leave and keep the best of you. I really hadn’t felt this pain before. The love we gave each other was a lot. You stay in my heart and in my mind forever », added the protagonist of soap operas.

The poignant post of the famous 44-year-old continued: «You taught me what is nobility, patience and unconditional love. You forgave me so many days of absence for work or the mere fact of arriving tired or with more commitments. You always received me like the first day, wagging your tail and asking me to caress you. You were the best partner that could touch me ».

Rulli had a lot of time with her puppy, so the bond between them was close, «You were by my side for 13 years and we shared unforgettable moments. Thank you so much, my Gaucho. From today you sleep next to my heart. I will miss you but I know we will meet again. Rest in peace”.

Sebastián added the hashtags “deep sadness”, “my best friend”, “Gaucho”. The publication received a lot of love and the artist’s followers regretted the death of their pet, also some friends and colleagues gave their condolences as Fernanda Castillo, who wrote, “I’m so sorry, little brother,” and added icons of praying hands, while his partner Erik hayser commented, “I’m sorry, brother,” and a black heart, and Mariana Seoane he placed emojis crying.

Photo: Instagram / sebastianrulli

His followers also had a detail with the actor and sent him a clip, which he posted a few minutes ago on his social profile, and where he thanked the detail, «Thank you, Gaucho! Thank you @rullinaticasworld for sending me this video and honoring the Gaucho. I am very excited. Take care and enjoy your pets, they are angels who teach us a better way of living. “

At the beginning of the year, Sebastián Rulli dedicated an emotional congratulation to his son for his birthday. Always taking care of his identity, the protagonist of soap operas showed a couple of photographs in which it was clear, how much the little boy has already grown. The Argentine began his words indicating that it is a very important day for one of the most significant people, and he also highlighted how his life changed since his arrival in this world. However, now he is going through this difficult time.

We are sorry for the loss of Sebastián Rulli!

DO NOT GO WITHOUT SEEING:

Angelique Boyer started 2020, topless on the beach, and turned on social networks

Sebastián Rulli and Eiza González had a soap opera reunion

WATCH ON VIDEO: These celebrities lost their lives before the age of 30