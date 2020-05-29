Sebastián Rulli dances in pink pants and almost falls off, he competes with the Derbez. | Instagram Special

Sebastián Rulli dances in pink pants and almost falls, he competes with the Derbez And by the way, he boasts his strong muscles, and two of his friends accompany him after a long quarantine.

Without a doubt, this pandemic has caused several celebrities to exploit their creativity in social networks how TikTok. Although Erika Buenfil is the one who has conquered with her videos, she closely follows him Sebastián Rulli and this video is proof of it.

Previously we have seen him wear filters and disguises, receive “blows”, dance hotly with his partnerAngelique Boyer, but now, Sebastián Rulli She changes her company and gives her followers a good wad of eye boasting her best dance steps in pink pants that has sparked all criticism.

Just a few days ago we saw Eugenio Derbez, Alessandra Rosaldo, Aislinn Derbez and Vadhir Derbez do this famous dance to the rhythm of The Weeknd, but now, Sebastián Rulli surprise with fashionable dancing and good company.

The pink pants with which Sebastián Rulli almost taught too much

It was a few hours ago when Sebastián Rulli shared in his account Instagram A video of TikTok where unlike previous occasions, it did not appear alone or with Angelique Boyer, but with two of his great friends, for whom it was inevitable to join the dance celebrating that they had finally been able to meet.

In past days, Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli They had carried out a strict quarantine, in addition to having paused various television projects. Of course, the couple did not stop exercising and showing off their impeccable figure, in addition to giving moments of humor with their appearances in social networks.

Now, Sebastián Rulli She dances celebrating life, friendship and she does it in some eighties style pink pants that if she continued dancing, perhaps they would have fallen leaving everything exposed, now we understand why they call it the “dance of joy”.

Visit our YouTube channel

.