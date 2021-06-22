Sebastian Ofner passes Wimbledon round

06/22/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

Sebastian Ofner, Austrian, number 174 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and three minutes by 6-2 and 6-3 the german tennis player Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, number 136 of the ATP. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to qualify for the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that Ofner managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, had a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 70% of the service points. As for Stebe, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, his effectiveness was 59%, he committed a double fault and achieved 49% of his service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary access phase is held in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. 128 players participate in this specific stage. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.