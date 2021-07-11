Sebastián Muñoz regains the lead with a stroke of advantage

The Colombian Sebastian Muñoz regained the leadership in the tournament this Saturday John Deere Classic, from the PGA Tour, by completing the third round with a record of 67 strokes (-4) and accumulating 197 (-16) that gave him an advantage over the American Brandon hagy 198 (-15), who finished second.

Five other players shared third place with 199 (-14), two strokes behind Muñoz, who repeated the same signed card from the second round when he finished second.

Muñoz, 28, seeking his second title at the PGA Tour, did not have his best performance in the first half when he made three birdies with two bogeys, when he failed on the green with the putt, but everything changed in the second when he made three birdies and the rest were pairs that assured him the leadership, which already he enjoyed the first round when he had a record of 63 (-8).

“I have kept my confidence in my shots, especially in the shorts of the green, in the second half and that was the key to staying up”Muñoz commented. “Now to think positive, rest and see what happens on Sunday, the decisive day.”

For its part, the Spanish Rafael Cabrera He delivered a signed card of 66 strokes (-5) to regain 19 positions in the standings.

The Chilean Myth Pereira He repeated a signed card of 68 strokes (-3), which allowed him to recover 19 positions in the classification, where he now occupies the forty-fifth place when reaching 206 (-7) after having completed the first 54 holes of the tournament being held in the TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois.