Sebastián montoya was second in f4, calderón was sixth and montoya ninth in lmp2 in portugal

Tatiana Calderón finished sixth in LMP2 at the WEC 8 Hours of Portimao

Tatiana Calderón, Escudería Telmex-Claro driver, had an outstanding weekend at the 8 Hours from Portimao, second valid of the FIA-WEC Endurance World Championship, when closing in the sixth category position LMP2 alongside her teammates Beitske Visser and Sophia Flörsch from Richard Mille Racing Team. The female crew was ninth overall.

Tatiana Calderón in Portimao 2021

Tatiana’s team aboard the LMP2 prototype # 1 completed a total of 290 laps to the route of the International Circuit of the Algarve of 4,653 meters in length.

Tatiana Calderón was the pilot of the Richard Mille Racing with more time at the wheel in Portimao, because drove 112 laps and together with their companions they improved what was done on the first date in Spa-Francorchamps, when they reached the eleventh position overall and the eighth place class LMP2, in what was the debut of the Escudería Telmex Claro pilot in the WEC.

Juan Pablo Montoya in Portimao 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya was eighth in LMP2 and second in ProAm

Juan Pablo Montoya, commanding DragonSpeed ​​# 2, ended eighth in LMP2 and second among the ProAm, while in the general of this second race of the WEC championship he was placed in the box eleven.

Montoya and his teammates Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley completed 288 turns to the track, 12 laps ahead of the leaders.

Sebastián Montoya in the F4 of Germany 2021

Sebastián Montoya: made podium and achieved a second place in Red Bull Ring

Sebastián Montoya, pilot of the Escudería Telmex Claro, played the first date of the German F4 Championship on the Red Bull Ring circuit, Austria, where he got a second place in the first race, a seventh in the second and a First in the third that in the end would become a seventh place due to a 5-second penalty for skipping the start.

With these results Montoya left Spielberg occupying the third position in the general classification of the championship by obtaining 32 points so far.