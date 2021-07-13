Sebastián montoya podium in zandvoort

The Colombian-American driver Sebastián Montoya had a good performance this weekend in the German Formula 4 that raced at the Zandvoort circuit, achieving two podiums and an eighth place thanks to which it is located in the second position of the general classification of the championship with 72 points.

Montoya finished the first race just 0.453 seconds behind the winner, British Oliver Bearman, and then took eighth place in the second race. In the third race Montoya even set the fastest lap and when the checkered flag fell, he crossed the line in second place, 0.521 seconds behind the winner Kirill Smal.

Sebastián Montoya, podium Zandvoort 2021

For its part, the crew of the tank # 21 of the DragonSpeed ​​team, composed of the pilots Henrik Hedman Ben Hanley and the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya, crossed the finish line of the 4 Hours of Monza, valid for the European Le Mans Series, in 17th position overall and ninth in its category.

“I had a lot of fun driving. I hadn’t driven on this circuit for a long time and now coming back with a totally different car makes it more demanding, lap by lap I settled down. We made a lot of changes during the race in search of the set-up. We lost two laps after a penalty, the team constantly worked in search of improvementBecause the main objective of the race was to prepare for the 6 Hours of Monza of the WEC and I think we achieved many things, “said Montoya.

Finally, yesterday Sunday the 3 Hours Gabriel – Westlake – Arquib, third valid of the National Motorsports Championship, CNA, in which 31 cars and more than 60 pilots took off.

The winners of the 3 Hours were Erick Díaz and Felipe Merjech-Radical # 113 in Fuerza Libre; Paula Russi, Nelson Gutiérrez and Pavel Russi – Logan # 15, in the Turbo Touring Car 2 category (up to 1,600 cc); Juan García, Camilo Forero and Andrés García-Twingo # 32, in ST2 (Super Touring Cars up to 2,000 cc); and Luis Gómez and Carlos Atalaya-Swift-Twin Cam # 56, in ST1 (Cars up to 1,600 cc).

3 Hours CNA 2021