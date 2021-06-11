Sebastián ‘Loco’ Abreu chose his favorite goal in 26 years of career

Uruguayan forward Sebastián Abreu, who this Friday said goodbye to the pitch after 26 years and 6 days as a professional footballer, pointed out after the defeat of his team, South America, 5-0 against Liverpool that “this is a turn to the corner “, referring to the fact that he will continue to be linked to the ball.

After playing in 31 teams – to which are added the Minas of his hometown and the Uruguayan national team – and directing two of them, the Salvadoran Santa Tecla and the Uruguayan Boston River, Abreu will make the leap to the benches and that is why He said, after the game, that he will remain “linked to football” and that he will continue to be “face to face” with the journalists who were waiting at Liverpool’s Belvedere stadium.

Also read: Pumas UNAM: Gianluca Lapadula, how much the reinforcement sought by the University is worth

Lover of statistics, he recalled that this Friday was his official match number 851 and that he accumulated 432 goals, among which perhaps the most famous is not counted: the penalty that Panenka launched in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa against Ghana and that gave Uruguay a pass to the semifinals of the tournament.

“Yes, it is not there, but it is in the retina, in the memory and here (pointing to the chest), in the heart,” he said about the South African goal

Abreu did not want to highlight the name of any partner, precisely because he had passed through so many changing rooms and argued that that is why the badges that adorn his inseparable mate are “fundamental”. “They make me take me to the moment and the place and they remind me of many colleagues, to whom one always has to be grateful,” he said.

Although the former Uruguayan international had dreamed of saying goodbye to the club of his loves, Nacional, thanked the modest South America for his signing to play this year in the First Division and for giving him the opportunity “to say goodbye the way one always wanted, choosing the right moment and one being the one who makes the decision. “