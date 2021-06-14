Sebastian Korda’s genius kick against Bautista in Halle

It is no coincidence that Sebastian korda in his debut in the grass of Find. The great pearl of American tennis is showing great things and against Roberto Bautista another test by defeating him in the first round of the German tournament. In addition, he has given a tremendous show with huge points like the one we show below. A ‘willy’ balloon to remember throughout the season.

Tweener. Lob. Winner. – -: @TennisTV | @SebiKorda | @ATPHalle pic.twitter.com/tT1WNcRZsK – ATP Tour (@atptour) June 14, 2021