Sebastian Korda qualifies for the Wimbledon round of 32

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 00:30 CEST

The American player Sebastian korda, number 50 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 7-5, 6-4 and 6-4 in two hours and forty-eight minutes to Antoine hoang, French tennis player, number 156 of the ATP, in the 30th final of Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The Frenchman managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, while the American tennis player, for his part, did it 6 times. In addition, Korda achieved a 70% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and took 64% of the service points, while his opponent had a 73% first serve and 6 double faults, managing to win the 53% of service points.

During the round of 32 the American tennis player will face the British Daniel evans, number 26 and seeded number 22.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the guests.