Sebastian Korda gives the bell and defeats Schwartzman in the round of 16

03/31/2021 at 05:20 CEST

EFE

The American Sebastian korda has beaten the Argentine in the round of 16 of the Miami Masters 1000 tennis tournament Diego schwartzman, seeded number 5, in three sets by 6-3, 4-6 and 7-5.

Korda, 20 years old and 87th in the world in the ATP rankings, has surpassed Schwartzman, current number 5 and 28 years old, in what has meant one of the most important victories of his tennis career.

With eight direct aces from Korda, by 1 from the Argentine, and with 108 points won by 96, with 5 double faults each, the match was very even until the final part of the match in which he opted for the American player for the smallest advantage in the 7 to 5.

Sebastian Korda will face the winner of the match between Croatian Marin Cilic and Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.