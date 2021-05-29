Sebastian Korda extends his family’s winning streak

The American Sebastian korda won the first title of his career by winning the final of the tournament of Parma to italian Marco Cecchinato, guest of the organization, for 6-2 and 6-4, in one hour and 15 minutes.

With this victory, Sebastian extended the triumphal streak of his family, the Korda, because his father, Petr, became world No. 2 and even won a Grand Slam (Australian Open ‘1998), and his sisters Nelly Y Jessica They are golf professionals and currently occupy number 4 and 12 in the ranking, respectively.

The 20-year-old tennis player from Florida, world No. 63, inaugurated his record after the frustrated attempt at Delray Beach, his only final so far, which he lost this year to Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

The first American since 2010, along with Sam Querrey, to win in Belgrade, had no difficulties in the clash against Cecchinato, with whom he had not played until now.

Korda closed out his participation in Parma in a big way, without losing a set, and thwarted his rival’s attempts to expand his record, so far limited to titles in Buenos Aires, Umag and Budapest.