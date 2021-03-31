Sebastian Korda defeats Schwartzman in Miami

After a successful junior career where he was proclaimed champion of the Australian Open in 2018, the high expectations that were placed on him are not diminishing his performance, far from it. The United States needs to have a player who has fun and above all who wins the best players on the circuit. This had not happened since the Andy Roddick era. The country of the stars and stripes cannot afford more years of drought. Now the American fan can rest easy. Sebastian Korda it’s here.

Winner of a Challenger, final of the ATP 250 Delray Beach and now a quarterfinal of the Masters 1000 of Miami 2021. These have been some of the results that have catapulted Korda to the top 100. He is already 64th in the world and seen the level that is deploying, it seems that it has not yet peaked. Little by little he is getting used to the ATP circuit and in a couple of days he has already beaten players of the stature of Fabio Fognini, Aslan Karatsev and Diego schwartzman. He managed to defeat the latter by a hard 6-3, 4-6 and 7-5 in two hours and 37 minutes of play, in a match where despite his 20 years of age, he showed once again that he knows how to handle pressure wonderfully.

He started the game in a spectacular way

It was a gale. Korda found winning shots with apparent ease. He started the match remaining very involved on the court and playing very aggressive, knowing that to beat a tennis player like Schwartzman you have to show a somewhat more offensive style of play. He surprised the Argentine and everyone with a start break. It was the start of the match and there was plenty of time for a reaction from Schwartzman, but that break was going to be decisive. Try as the little boy tried, Korda was immeasurable with his service. In 39 minutes, the American was already one set up.

Ghosts came to Sebastian’s mind. The American became completely disordered, began to make bad decisions, and unforced errors began to accumulate. His gesture on the track said it absolutely everything and in a seen and unseen, Schwartzman was up 4-1 in the second set. It seemed that everything was going to be decided in the third set, but Korda did not give up and like an ant, through effort, he managed to equalize the set 4-4. He was chewing a comeback that would be anthological for him because of how it was done and against which rival. Diego did not say his last word and with two rights parallel to the line and a couple of unforced errors from his rival he managed to break Korda’s serve once more and took the second set 6-4.

The game changed dynamics in a matter of minutes. Despite falling in the second set, Korda was ready to fight. He returned in the third set to be a really competitive player, capable of giving a dislike to anyone, and he did. Variety of effects, spectacular forehand and a good level from the net. Sebastian Korda is the type of modern player who uses his talent to impose his law on court. He has to evolve a lot in terms of knowing how to choose the right shots at all times, but this is a 20-year-old player who still has much room for improvement. With 7-5 in the third set he managed to get into the quarterfinals.

Great victory for Sebastian Korda who will seek a place in the semifinals of this 2021 Miami Masters 1000 next Thursday. His rival will come out of the duel between Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Italian Lorenzo Sonego.