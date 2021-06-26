Sebastián García, co-leader in Munich despite not finishing the 1st day

The Spanish Sebastián García Rodríguez, with -7, with six holes remaining, collides with the Japanese Masahiro Kawamura, the Englishman Sam Horsfield and the Australian Wade Ormby, the BMW International Open, of the European Golf Circuit, which is held at Golf Club Munich, in an unfinished day due to the appearance of lightning and the subsequent lack of light.

Of the four in the lead, tied with -7, Sebas García was forced to stop after completing 12 holes; Kawamura and Horsfield with 17. Only Ormsby finished the day, who signed a card with 65 strokes.

Sebastián García, a 32-year-old from Madrid, without victories yet on the European Circuit, made two ‘eagles’ on his 12 holes (on 6 and 11, both par 5), together with five ‘birdies’, but with two ‘punctures’ ‘(‘ bogey ‘).

Forty-one strokes that give rise, as soon as fortune accompanies him in the resumption of this Friday, to dream of a great card, even with historical overtones.

A blow from the four in the lead are five players, including the Spanish Pablo Larrazábal, who signed a 66 (-8), the result of six birdies.

Of the Spaniards, Jorge Campillo (67), Adrián Otaegui (68), Alejandro Cañizares (69), Gonzalo Fernández-Cataño (72), Sergio García (73), Carlos Pigem (74) and Pep Angles ( 79).