The professional fighter Sebastian eubank (2-0, 0 KO) has passed away at the age of 29 in Dubai.

Son of the mythical English champion Chris Eubank, and brother of Chris Eubank Jr., he made his professional debut in 2018, making another fight, both ended with victory.

The first hypotheses point to the fact that the young Englishman drowned on the beach. His father has expressed his tremendous sadness in a statement. Rest in peace.