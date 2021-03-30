Sebastián Córdova talks about his possible departure from Club América

The Club América Eagles player, Sebastián Córdova, spoke about his future at Club América and a possible transfer to Europe, as he knows that the high level he has shown with the Tri Olímpico has attracted the attention and aroused the interest of some clubs.

At a press conference, the player was questioned about his future and replied that he is focused on the present with the National Team.

“I have been preparing myself day by day all this year trying to be the best. Things will happen if they have to. I am aware of my qualities and I always try to contribute to the team.” Said the Club América player.

The player has been a key player in the Pre-Olympic Tricolor and knows that it can be a good showcase to show his qualities.

“To be the best wherever I am, if there is the possibility of a springboard, it would be perfect. I keep working and just thinking about my present.” He said.

