Sebastián Cáceres and his message to the fans prior to the start of Liga MX

The Club América player, Sebastián Cáceres, sent a message prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, after finishing the preseason and the Águila Tour in the United States, where the azulcrema team came out with a positive balance.

America managed to win their 3 friendly matches by a score of 1-0 and finished the preseason undefeated, so they are excited for the Apertura 2021.

“We finished the eagle tour as part of the preseason prior to the tournament. Now it’s time to continue preparing for the rest. Thankful to the fans for their unconditional support! Cáceres wrote, which put the fans at full throttle and to dream of a good Apertura 2021.

The fans wished the central defender luck and encouraged him with messages prior to the tournament, where the Eagles will look for the ‘fourteen’ from the hand of Santiago Solari.

Thank you for leaving everything in each game @ Seba4Caceres – rodolfo tovar (@ rodolfo42713745) July 11, 2021

