The SeaWorld theme parks reported this Friday of losses for 56.5 million dollars during the first trimester after a reduction of one million visitors compared to the same period of 2019 due to the closure of all its offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company detailed that it had revenues of $ 153.6 million during the first three months of the year, $ 67 million less than in the same period of 2019, which “was to be expected” having closed to the public since last March 16.

During January and February, almost 2 million people visited the parks, an increase of 12 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, which followed a fall due to the pandemic, according to the company.

With Universal and Disney World, SeaWorld has been another attraction of the theme park sector in United States, with facilities in Orlando (Florida), San Diego (California) and San Antonio (Texas).

At the moment, they all remain closed to the public and without an exact date for reopening, despite the fact that in the case of Florida, the state has already entered phase 1 for economic reactivation since Monday.

The workers for now are in charge of animal care while managers analyze the “possible reopening plans”Which will include health protocols to “provide a safe environment to future visitors. “

SeaWorld parks have had to implement changes to their attractions after the effects of the documentary ‘Blackfish‘(2013), which denounced the situation of the killer whales and their trainers, which led to the decline of the public attending their facilities.

While the world is experiencing an unprecedented healthcare crisis that has impacted almost everyone, we are confident in the resilience of our business, in our ability to navigate this crisis, and that we will emerge as a stronger company, ”he said Friday. it’s a statement Marc Swanson, acting chief executive of SeaWorld.

With information from EFE