Washington, United States.

A dispute on Twitter broke out this Thursday between Donald trump and the Washington state authorities after the US president accused them of leaving a Seattle area of ​​”horrible anarchists” and “domestic terrorists”.

The reason for the confrontation is an “autonomous zone”, without a police presence, established in Seattle this week by leaders of the racial protests after the death of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white cop.

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t, I’ll do it,” the president warned in a tweet on Wednesday night, in which he called the protesters “domestic terrorists.”

Trump messages.

“This is not a game. These horrible anarchists have to be stopped. IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST,” he wrote shortly after.

Trump, who attacked Washington Governor Jay Inslee and the Mayor of SeattleJenny Durkan did not explicitly refer to the so-called “Capitol Autonomous Area” proclaimed this week by protesters, but her tweets closely followed a report on the issue by conservative Fox News, which she is following fervently.

READ MORE: Seattle Protest: Protesters Occupy Police Station, Trump Demands “Take Back” City

The report described “the total seizure of an area of ​​seven blocks in a neighborhood of Seattle“, saying that armed protesters were patrolling the area.

INSTALLED PROTESTERS

According to local media, protesters have effectively settled in the streets surrounding an evicted police station, but no incident of violence in the area has been reported so far, which has served as a kind of communal experiment.

“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state affairs. Stop tweeting,” Inslee wrote.

READ MORE: Miami police bans choke arrest technique

“Make us feel safer, go back to your bunker,” Durkan said of the place where they would have taken Trump for safety during a demonstration in the capital.

Other massive protests against police brutality after the death of Floyd, a black man suffocated by a white police officer, have been carried out in the country.