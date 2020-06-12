Seattle.- A dispute on Twitter broke out on Thursday between Donald Trump and the authorities of the state of Washington after the US president accused them of leaving “a horrible area of ​​Seattle” and “horrible domestic terrorists” in the framework of the protests against the police abuse.

The reason for the confrontation is a “self-contained zone,” with no police presence, established in Seattle this week by leaders of the racial protests following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

The area police station temporarily closed after protests that at times turned violent, in a decision criticized by Seattle police chief Carmen Best, who accused the municipality of having “yielded to strong public pressure” in a video aimed at their agents.

It may interest you:

What price will the PlayStation 5 games have in Mexico?

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t, I’ll do it,” the president warned in a tweet on Wednesday night, in which he called the protesters “domestic terrorists.”

This is not a game. These horrible anarchists have to be arrested. IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST, he wrote later.

Donald Trump, President of the United States.

Trump, who attacked Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, did not explicitly refer to the so-called “Capitol Autonomous Area” proclaimed this week by protesters, but his tweets closely followed a report on the issue on the conservative Fox News network, which continues fervently.

The report described “the total takeover of an area of ​​seven blocks in a Seattle neighborhood,” saying that armed protesters were patrolling the area.

The protesters have effectively settled in the streets surrounding an evicted police station, but no incident of violence has been reported so far in the area, where the mood at times resembles that of a neighborhood party or protest movement.

Demonstration in the United States / Photo: .

On Thursday afternoon, families with children walked in the area closed to circulation, and offered medical services and food or drinks donated by local businesses.

“The situation here is most peaceful,” Jahtia, a black woman who works at the Seattle Children’s Hospital, told . after participating in a bicycle rally against police brutalities.

Police officers, however, are not welcome in the area. Two attempted to pass the barriers blocking the passage, but the protesters pushed them back.

Photo: .

“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state affairs. Stop tweeting,” Inslee wrote to Trump.

“Make us feel safer, go back to your bunker,” Durkan said, referring to the place where they would have taken the president for security during a demonstration in the capital.

Other massive protests against police brutality have taken place in the country after Floyd’s death.