Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC

05/16/2021 at 03:30 CEST

Next Monday at 03:30 the match of the eighth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at Seattle Sounders and to Los Angeles FC in the CenturyLink Field.

The Seattle Sounders He arrives with enthusiasm for the eighth day after winning his last two games 0-1 and 1-2, the first against him San Jose Earthquakes out of his field and the second against him Portland Timbers at home. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won four of the five matches played so far in Major League Soccer with a figure of 11 goals for and two against.

On the visitors’ side, the Los Angeles FC suffered a defeat to the LA Galaxy in the last game (2-1), so that a victory against the Seattle Sounders it would help him improve his record in the championship. To date, of the four games played by the Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, one of them has won with a balance of five goals in favor and four against.

In reference to local performance, the Seattle Sounders they have managed to beat all their home games in Major League Soccer so far. At the exits, the Los Angeles FC has a balance of one defeat and one draw in two games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Seattle Sounders to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the CenturyLink Field, obtaining as a result two defeats and a draw in favor of the Seattle Sounders. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning three games in a row at home against the Los Angeles FC. The last meeting between the Seattle Sounders and the Los Angeles FC in this tournament it was played in April 2021 and ended in a draw (1-1).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that, before the match, the Seattle Sounders is ahead of the Los Angeles FC with a difference of eight points. The Seattle Sounders He arrives at the meeting in the first position with 13 points in the locker. For its part, the visiting team is eleventh with five points.