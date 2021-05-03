Seattle Sounders take victory after thrashing LA Galaxy 3-0

05/03/2021 at 05:32 CEST

The Seattle Sounders consolidated a great victory after thrashing 3-0 at LA Galaxy during the match held in the CenturyLink Field this Monday. The Seattle Sounders He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Los Angeles FC. Regarding the Los Angeles team, the LA Galaxy he won in his last two matches of the competition against him New York RB and the Inter Miami, by 3-2 and 2-3 respectively. After the score, the Seattle Sounders remained leader of Major League Soccer, while the LA Galaxy ranked fifth at the end of the match.

The match got off to an excellent start for the Siatelite team, which kicked off at the CenturyLink Field through a goal from Ruidíaz in minute 20. After a new play, the score increased by Seattle Sounders, which increased the score with a bit of Smith at 23 minutes, thus ending the first half with a 2-0 in the light.

In the second half, luck came for the Siatelite team, which distanced itself on the scoreboard with another goal from Ruidíaz, thus completing a double in the aftermath, in 94, concluding the confrontation with a final score of 3-0.

The technician of the Seattle Sounders, Brian schmetzer, gave entry to the field to Lodeiro, Medranda, Leyva Y Delem replacing Bruin, Paul, Smith Y Rowe, while on the part of the LA Galaxy, Greg vanney replaced Zubak, Nick depuy, Klještan, Dunbar Y Perez for Fisher, Alvarez, Williams, Vazquez Y Grandsir.

With this result, the Seattle Sounders climbs to seven points and remains in qualifying position for the conference semifinals and the LA Galaxy continues with six points.

Data sheetSeattle Sounders:Frei, Gómez, O’Neill, Tolo, Roldan, Smith (Leyva, min.79), Rowe (Delem, min.89), Paulo (Medranda, min.79), Roldan, Ruidíaz and Bruin (Lodeiro, min.66 )LA Galaxy:Bond, Williams (Klještan, min.46), Steres, Villafaña, Araujo, Dos Santos, Fisher (Zubak, min.46), Vázquez (Dunbar, min.65), Alvarez (Nick Depuy, min.46), Grandsir ( Pérez, min.83) and ChicharitoStadium:CenturyLink FieldGoals:Ruidíaz (1-0, min. 20), Smith (2-0, min. 23) and Ruidíaz (3-0, min. 94)