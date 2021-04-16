Seattle Sounders kick off the competition by hosting Minnesota United

04/16/2021 at 03:30 CEST

The Seattle Sounders and the Minnesota United will begin their career in Major League Soccer with enthusiasm, playing this Saturday at 3:30 the match corresponding to the opening day at the stadium CenturyLink Field.

The Seattle Sounders he was first in the regular phase of the last edition of Major League Soccer with 39 points and a balance of 40 goals for and 21 against. Start this new season with Brian schmetzer as a coach, he leads a squad made up of 23 players.

Regarding the rival, the Minnesota United he ranked fourth in the regular phase of the Major League Soccer last season with 34 points and figures of 32 goals in his favor and 23 against. Start this new campaign with Adrian heath As a coach, he is in command of a team consisting of 29 footballers.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Seattle SoundersIn fact, the numbers show four wins for the home team. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Minnesota UnitedWell, they have done it on the last four occasions. The last match they played on Seattle Sounders and the Minnesota United in this competition it was in December 2020 and ended with a result of 3-2 in favor of the Seattle Sounders.