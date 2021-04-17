Seattle Sounders have three points after passing over Minnesota United (4-0)

04/17/2021 at 6:01 AM CEST

The Seattle Sounders won 4-0 its first Major League Soccer game played this Saturday at the CenturyLink Field. With this result, the Siatelite team is first with three points and the Minnesota thirteenth and without points at the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second half got off to a good start for the Siatelite team, which debuted its light thanks to the success in front of goal by Paul moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in the 50th minute. Seattle Sounders, increasing distances thanks to a bit of Ruidíaz in minute 71. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Seattle Sounders through a doublet of Ruidíaz at 74 minutes, allowing 3-0. After a new play the score of the Siatelite team increased, which distanced itself with a goal from Huntsman in the aftermath, in 86, ending the confrontation with a final score of 4-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Seattle Sounders from Brian schmetzer relieved Huntsman, Gomez, Rowe Y Dobbelaere for Bruin, Arreaga, Paul Y Smith, while the technician of the Minnesota United, Adrian heath, ordered the entry of Ábila, Raitala, Alonso Y McMaster to supply Finlay, Kallman, Gregus Y Dotson.

The referee gave a yellow card to Arreaga, Paul Y Roldan by the Seattle Sounders already Reynoso Y Chase gasper by the Minnesota team.

Data sheetSeattle Sounders:Frei, Arreaga (Gómez, min.77), O’Neill, Tolo, Roldan, Smith (Dobbelaere, min.82), Atencio, Roldan, Paulo (Rowe, min.77), Ruidíaz and Bruin (Montero, min.72 )Minnesota United:Clair, Kallman (Raitala, min.79), Boxall, Chase Gasper, Métanire, Gregus (Alonso, min.80), Trapp, Reynoso, Dotson (McMaster, min.81), Finlay (Ábila, min.65) and LodStadium:CenturyLink FieldGoals:Paulo (1-0, min. 50), Ruidíaz (2-0, min. 71), Ruidíaz (3-0, min. 74) and Montero (4-0, min. 86)