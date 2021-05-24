Seattle Sounders draw against Atlanta United (1-1)

05/24/2021 at 1:01 AM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the CenturyLink Field and who faced the Seattle Sounders and to Atlanta it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Seattle Sounders He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Los Angeles FC (2-0) and the other before him San Jose Earthquakes (0-1) and at the moment had a streak of four consecutive victories. For his part, Atlanta United came from beating 1-0 at Montreal Impact in the last match played. With this result, the Seattle Sounders remained with the leadership of Major League Soccer, while the Atlanta ranked third at the end of the match.

The first half of the game started in a positive way for the Siatelite team, who debuted the light with a goal from Ruidíaz in minute 7. After this, the first period ended with a score of 1-0.

After the break came the goal for the Atlantis team, who put the tables with a goal from eleven meters from Martinez on the verge of the end, in 85, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Seattle Sounders from Brian schmetzer relieved Leyva Y Huntsman for Bruin Y Rowe, while the technician of the Atlanta, Gabriel Heinze, ordered the entry of Mulraney, Rossetto Y towers to supply Lopez, Martinez Y Hyndman.

The referee showed seven yellow cards, three of them to the Seattle Sounders (Tolo, Arreaga Y Roldan) and four to Atlanta (Lopez, Hyndman, Rossetto Y Franco Ibarra).

At the moment, the Seattle Sounders he gets 17 points and the Atlanta with nine points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Atlanta United As the Seattle Sounders will play a new game against him Nashville SC and the Austin FC respectively.

Data sheetSeattle Sounders:Cleveland, Arreaga, Tolo, Gómez, Paulo, Rowe (Montero, min.81), Roldan, Smith, Roldan, Ruidíaz and Bruin (Leyva, min.69)Atlanta United:Guzan, Sosa, Walkes, Robinson, Hyndman (Torres, min.88), Franco Ibarra, Lennon, George Bello, López (Mulraney, min.46), Moreno and Martinez (Rossetto, min.88)Stadium:CenturyLink FieldGoals:Ruidíaz (1-0, min. 7) and Martinez (1-1, min. 85)