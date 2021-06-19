Seattle Sounders defend their lead against LA Galaxy

06/19/2021 at 03:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 03:00 the match of the eleventh day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Galaxy and to Seattle Sounders in the StubHub Center.

The LA Galaxy optimistically faces the match after having won the San Jose Earthquakes in the StubHub Center 1-0, with a goal of Tanner beason. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the seven games played so far in Major League Soccer with a figure of 11 goals in favor and 11 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Seattle Sounders achieved a zero draw against the Austin FC, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so that he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this match, the Seattle Sounders he had won in five of the eight games played in Major League Soccer this season and accumulates a figure of three goals conceded to 14 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the LA Galaxy It has figures of four victories in four games played in its stadium, so it is a very difficult team to beat when it plays at home. At home, the Seattle Sounders It has a balance of two victories and a draw in three games played, so it is a priori a tough rival when he plays outside his stadium, where he has accumulated a good income from points achieved.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of LA GalaxyIn fact, the numbers show four losses and six draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the visiting squad adds three games in a row without losing away from home against Galaxy. The last game they played on Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders in this tournament it took place in May 2021 and ended with a 3-0 result for the visitors.

Analyzing his position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that the Seattle Sounders they are ahead of the home team with a three-point lead. The locals come to the meeting in third position and with 15 points in the locker. For his part, Seattle Sounders He has 18 points that have allowed him to reach the current leadership of Major League Soccer.