Seattle Sounders defend their lead against Colorado Rapids

07/04/2021 at 03:00 CEST

The Colorado Rapids plays this Monday at 3:00 his fifteenth game of Major League Soccer against the Seattle Sounders in the Dick’s sporting goods park.

The Colorado Rapids intends to improve their position in the competition after having lost their last match against him Sporting kansas city by a score of 3-1. Since the competition began, the hosts have won five of the nine games played so far, with 15 goals scored against 11 conceded.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Seattle Sounders had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps during his last game, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the Colorado Rapids. To date, of the 11 games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won seven of them and accumulates a figure of seven goals conceded compared to 20 in favor.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Colorado Rapids has achieved a balance of three victories and one defeat in four games played at home, numbers that may seem encouraging for him Seattle Sounders, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the Dick’s sporting goods park. At the exits, the Seattle Sounders He has won three times in his four games so far, so he can be considered a more than dangerous opponent outside his stadium, where he achieves a large part of the points.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Colorado Rapids, the numbers show eight defeats and a draw in favor of the local team. In turn, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning two games in a row at home against the Seattle Sounders. The last game they played on Colorado Rapids and the Seattle Sounders This competition took place in November 2020 and ended with a 3-1 result in favor of the Colorado Rapids.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of nine points. The Colorado Rapids He arrives at the meeting with 16 points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. For his part, Seattle Sounders he is the current leader of Major League Soccer and has 25 points.