Seattle Sounders defend lead against Vancouver Whitecaps

Next Sunday at 03:00 the match of the fourteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Seattle Sounders and to Vancouver Whitecaps in the CenturyLink Field.

The Seattle Sounders comes eagerly to the fourteenth day after winning their last two games 2-1 and 1-2, the first against the Real salt lake in his stadium and the second against him LA Galaxy at home. Since the competition began, the hosts have won seven of the 10 matches played to date in Major League Soccer and have accumulated a streak of 18 goals against five goals conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Vancouver Whitecaps could not cope with the LA Galaxy in his last game (1-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship. Of the nine games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Vancouver Whitecaps he has won two of them with a balance of eight goals for and 14 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Seattle Sounders They have achieved a balance of four wins and two draws in six games played at home, making it a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. At the exits, the Vancouver Whitecaps has a record of four defeats and a draw in five games played, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Seattle Sounders to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of Seattle Sounders and the balance is four defeats and a draw in favor of the local team. Likewise, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning seven games in a row at home against Vancouver Whitecaps. The last meeting in this tournament between both teams was played in October 2020 and ended with a score of 0-2 for the Seattle Sounders.

Analyzing their position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that the home team is ahead of the Vancouver Whitecaps with a difference of 17 points. The Seattle Sounders He has 24 points in his locker that have allowed him to achieve the current leadership of the competition. For his part, Vancouver Whitecaps he has seven points and is ranked thirteenth in the tournament.