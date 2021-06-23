Seattle Sounders defend lead against Real Salt Lake

06/23/2021 at 4:00 AM CEST

Next Thursday at 04:00 the match of the thirteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will face the Seattle Sounders and to Real salt lake in the CenturyLink Field.

The Seattle Sounders The meeting is optimistic after achieving the victory away from home in the StubHub Center by 1-2 in front of LA Galaxy, with so many of Gomez Y Ruidíaz. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won six of the nine games played to date, with 16 goals in favor and four against.

For his part, Real salt lake managed to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Holt Y Kreilach, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of the Seattle Sounders. To date, of the seven matches that the Real salt lake In Major League Soccer, he has won three of them and has conceded eight goals against and scored 12 in favor.

As a local, the Seattle Sounders He has achieved a balance of three victories and two draws in five games played in his field, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At the exits, the Real salt lake they have won once in their two games that they have played so far, making them a team that tends to score points away from home.

In the past, there have been other clashes at the home of the Seattle Sounders and the results are three defeats and three draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Real salt lakeWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last meeting in this tournament between both teams was played in October 2020 and ended with a result of 2-1 in favor of the Seattle Sounders.

To this day, between the Seattle Sounders and the Real salt lake there is a difference of nine points in the classification. The Seattle Sounders He is the current leader of Major League Soccer and has accumulated a total of 21 points in his locker so far. For his part, Real salt lake it has 12 points and occupies the fifth position in the classification.