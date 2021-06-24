Seattle Sounders beat Real Salt Lake

06/24/2021 at 6:06 AM CEST

The Seattle Sounders added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Real salt lake this thursday in the CenturyLink Field. The Seattle Sounders He came to the game in a buoyant mood after achieving a 1-2 victory over the LA Galaxy. On the part of the Utah team, the Real salt lake He came from beating 3-1 at Vancouver Whitecaps in the last game held. With this score, the Siatelite team remained with the leadership of Major League Soccer, while the Real salt lake ranked seventh at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second period luck came for him Seattle Sounders, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Roldan at 58 minutes. However, the Utah team achieved the tie establishing the 1-1 thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Rusnák at 79 minutes. But later the Seattle Sounders put his team ahead with a goal from the penalty spot of Ruidíaz moments before the final whistle, in 88, concluding the confrontation with a score of 2-1 on the scoreboard.

The coach of the Seattle Sounders gave entrance to Smith, Attention, Huntsman Y Leyva for Medranda, Rowe, Bruin Y Ruidíaz, Meanwhile he Real salt lake gave the green light to Ruiz, Wood, Toia Y July, which came to replace Nick besler, Everton, Brody Y Meram.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one of them to the Seattle Sounders (Ruidíaz) and three to Real salt lake (Everton, Ochoa Y Ruiz).

The Seattle Sounders from Brian schmetzer leads the tournament with 24 points, in a position of direct access to the conference semifinals, while the team led by Freddy juarez it was placed in seventh place with 12 points, occupying a place of access to a playoff place for the championship.

Data sheetSeattle Sounders:Cleveland, O’Neill, Gómez, Medranda (Smith, min.66), Abdoulaye Cissoko, Paulo, Roldan, Roldan, Bruin (Montero, min.85), Rowe (Atencio, min.85) and Ruidíaz (Leyva, min. 94)Real Salt Lake:Ochoa, Marcelo Silva, Glad, Herrera, Brody (Toia, min.74), Everton (Wood, min.67), Kreilach, Rusnák, Meram (Julio, min.80), Nick Besler (Ruiz, min.66) and MendezStadium:CenturyLink FieldGoals:Roldan (1-0, min. 58), Rusnák (1-1, min. 79) and Ruidíaz (2-1, min. 88)