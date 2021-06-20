Seattle Sounders beat LA Galaxy 1-2

06/20/2021 at 5:06 AM CEST

The Seattle Sounders maintains its lead in Major League Soccer after winning 1-2 at Galaxy this Sunday. The LA Galaxy came with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 1-0 victory against the San Jose Earthquakes. On the part of the Siatelite team, the Seattle Sounders reaped a zero draw against the Austin FC, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the Los Angeles team is fourth at the end of the duel, while the Seattle Sounders continues as leader of Major League Soccer.

The game started in a favorable way for him LA Galaxy, who premiered the light with a goal from the penalty spot of Klještan in the 22nd minute. Seattle Sounders with a goal from Gomez just before the final whistle, specifically in 42, concluding the first half with the result 1-1.

The second part of the confrontation started in a positive way for the Siatelite team, who traced the score thanks to Ruidíaz moments after the resumption of the duel, specifically in minute 49. Finally, the duel ended with a 1-2 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the LA Galaxy gave entrance to Nick depuy, Grandsir, Dunbar Y Zubak for Steres, Alvarez, Villafaña Y Lletget, Meanwhile he Seattle Sounders gave entrance to Medranda, Leyva Y Bruin for Huntsman, Abdoulaye Cissoko Y Roldan.

With 21 points, the Seattle Sounders maintains the leadership of Major League Soccer at the end of the match, while the LA Galaxy it was placed in fourth place with 15 points.

Data sheetLA Galaxy:Bond, Coulibaly, Steres (Nick Depuy, min.8), Villafaña (Dunbar, min.91), Araujo, Lletget (Zubak, min.91), Klještan, Alvarez (Grandsir, min.79), Cabral, Víctor Vázquez and ChicharitoSeattle Sounders:Cleveland, O’Neill, Gómez, Abdoulaye Cissoko (Leyva, min.87), Roldan (Bruin, min.87), Smith, Paulo, Roldan (Bruin, min.87), Rowe, Ruidíaz and Montero (Medranda, min. 77)Stadium:StubHub CenterGoals:Klještan (1-0, min. 22), Gómez (1-1, min. 42) and Ruidíaz (1-2, min. 49)